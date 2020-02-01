Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Steep Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Dake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Dake

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Dake Obituary
Billy Dake
Billy Andrew Dake, 78, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was a retired business manager at Sparks Regional Medical Center.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Steep Hill Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Dake; two sons, Bill Dake of Rye Hill and Steve Dake and his wife Angel of Hackett; and a grandchild, Jasper and his wife Violet of Midland.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -