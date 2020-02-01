|
Billy Dake
Billy Andrew Dake, 78, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was a retired business manager at Sparks Regional Medical Center.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Steep Hill Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Dake; two sons, Bill Dake of Rye Hill and Steve Dake and his wife Angel of Hackett; and a grandchild, Jasper and his wife Violet of Midland.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 3, 2020