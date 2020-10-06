1/1
Billy English
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy English
Billy English, 89, of Dora died Oct. 5, 2020. He spent many years working at Ayers Furniture and MacSteel. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and a member of Woodland Hills Church in Roland.
Billy was known as a kind and humble man who was a friend to all. He freely gave unconditional love and support to his family and made us all want to be better people. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Della Mae English; his parents, Lee and Edna English; two sisters, Lydia Hayes and Maxine Murray; and two brothers, Thurman and Homer English.
He is survived by three children, Cindy Marsh of Fort Smith, Shelia Smith of Hackett and Craig English of Glenpool, Okla.; two sisters, Norma McAlister and Debbie Alkire, both of Alma; two brothers, Bobby English of Tulsa and Aron English of Kibler; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Dora Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved