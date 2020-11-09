1/
Billy Eppler
Billy Eppler, 87, of Sallisaw died Nov. 7, 2020.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by a daughter, Debbie Staggs; a son, Keith Eppler; a sister, Ruby Henry; two brothers, Calvin and Ted Eppler; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
