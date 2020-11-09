Or Copy this URL to Share

Billy Eppler

Billy Eppler, 87, of Sallisaw died Nov. 7, 2020.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

He is survived by a daughter, Debbie Staggs; a son, Keith Eppler; a sister, Ruby Henry; two brothers, Calvin and Ted Eppler; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



