Billy Eppler
Billy Eppler
Billy Eppler, 87, of Sallisaw died Nov. 7, 2020.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by a daughter, Debbie Staggs; a son, Keith Eppler; a sister, Ruby Henry; two brothers, Calvin and Ted Eppler; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
