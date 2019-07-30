Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Billy Eubanks Sr. Obituary
Billy Eubanks Sr.
Billy Carl Eubanks Sr., 63, of Magazine, formerly of Springdale, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Viewing and visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry; three sons, Billy Eubanks Jr. of Magazine, Johnny Wilder of Springdale and Norm Wilder of Booneville; three brothers, Charlie and Kennie Eubanks, both of Springdale, and Ronnie Eubanks of Pierce City, Mo.; and five grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on July 31, 2019
