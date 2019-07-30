|
Billy Eubanks Sr.
Billy Carl Eubanks Sr., 63, of Magazine, formerly of Springdale, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Viewing and visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry; three sons, Billy Eubanks Jr. of Magazine, Johnny Wilder of Springdale and Norm Wilder of Booneville; three brothers, Charlie and Kennie Eubanks, both of Springdale, and Ronnie Eubanks of Pierce City, Mo.; and five grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on July 31, 2019