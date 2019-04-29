|
Billy Gartrell
Billy Ivan Gartrell, infant son of Makayla and Jarod Gartrell of Van Buren, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Destiny Watson and Ivan Carter.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a grandfather, Billy Gartrell of Van Buren; and a great-grandmother, Gail Stinnett of McAlester, Okla.
A private committal was held Monday, April 29, 2019, at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 30, 2019