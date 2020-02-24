|
|
Billy Gupton
Billy Glenn Gupton, 70, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Joplin, Mo., from heart related issues. Bill was born Jan. 31, 1950, in Broken Arrow, Okla. Bill graduated from Spiro High School in 1967. After completing high school, Bill attended Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College on a football scholarship. Bill's esteemed professional career included 50 years in the paper goods industry. He had retired at the first of the year and moved from Las Vegas to Joplin to be close to family during his retirement. Bill was a sports enthusiast and had many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Naomi Russell; a sister, Connie Marchant; and a brother, Donald Wayne Bryant.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sharon Gupton; a sister, Glenda Rogers and husband Billy Jack; a brother, Chuck Russell and wife Sharon; a daughter, Dana Shanks and husband Randy; three sons, Richard Sehorn and wife Susan, Brad Ozeroglu and Mike Gupton; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at First Baptist Church in Arkoma. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation will begin one hour before service at First Baptist Church.
Honorary pallbearers are Ryan Crumb, Finley Sehorn, Teslie Sehorn, Jackie Smith, Floyd Bernett, Austin Morton and Bill Parish.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1004, Arkoma, OK 74901.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 26, 2020