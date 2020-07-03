Billy Gwin
Billy Wayne Gwin, 69, of Leflore died Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Leflore.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Leflore. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by two daughters, Tina Goff and Billie Gullick; a son, Michael Gwin; four sisters, Judy Yates, Debrea Bohannon, Phyllis Rouzer and Martha Reddin; five brothers, Frankie, Johnny, David, Roger and Randy Gwin; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.