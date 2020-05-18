Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Harris Obituary
Billy Harris
Billy Don Harris, 68, of Hackett passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Hackett.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Mack Harris and Jackie Bell Harris; a brother, Benard Harris; and two sisters, Barbara Nichols and Sherry Sing.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Brenda Harris; a son, Michael Harris of Hackett; two brothers, Phillip Harris of Spiro and Jack Harris (Julie) of Cameron; two sisters, Kay Belvins (Leonard) of Ada, Okla., and Sue Scott of Hackett; and two grandchildren, Caleb Don Harris and Kaitlin Harris.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 at Seventh Day Church of God in Wister. Arrangements under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -