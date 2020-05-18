|
|
Billy Harris
Billy Don Harris, 68, of Hackett passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Hackett.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Mack Harris and Jackie Bell Harris; a brother, Benard Harris; and two sisters, Barbara Nichols and Sherry Sing.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Brenda Harris; a son, Michael Harris of Hackett; two brothers, Phillip Harris of Spiro and Jack Harris (Julie) of Cameron; two sisters, Kay Belvins (Leonard) of Ada, Okla., and Sue Scott of Hackett; and two grandchildren, Caleb Don Harris and Kaitlin Harris.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 at Seventh Day Church of God in Wister. Arrangements under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on May 24, 2020