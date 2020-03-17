|
Billy Hefley
Billy Hefley, 70, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home. He was a retired cook from a local nursing home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Goldie Workman.
He is survived by his wife, Betty (McCormick) Hefley of the home; two sons, Terry Ferguson of Figure Five and Michael Ferguson of Shawnee, Okla.; two sisters, Judy Parman of Coal Hill and Betty Jo Self of Clarksville; four stepdaughters, Corrina, Terri, Holly and Wendy; and three grandchildren.
There will be no formal services at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 18, 2020