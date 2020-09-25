Billy Henry

Billy Carrol Henry, 84, of Sallisaw died Sept. 24, 2020, in Sallisaw.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Sallisaw City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

He is survived by his wife, Geneva; two daughters, Sherrel Henry and Sheila Crittenden; a son, Phillip Henry; three sisters, Shelba Bethel, Brenda Wilson and Paula McQueen; two brothers, Earl and Bobby Henry; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store