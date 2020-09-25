1/
Billy Henry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Henry
Billy Carrol Henry, 84, of Sallisaw died Sept. 24, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Sallisaw City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Geneva; two daughters, Sherrel Henry and Sheila Crittenden; a son, Phillip Henry; three sisters, Shelba Bethel, Brenda Wilson and Paula McQueen; two brothers, Earl and Bobby Henry; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved