Billy Hunt
Billy "Bill" Max Hunt, of Waldron passed from this life Friday, May 3, 2019, in Waldron with his family by his side. Bill was born Dec. 11,1939, to V.C. "Gube" Hunt and Ina Alice (McCubbin) Hunt. He was 79 years old. Bill attended Boles Freewill Baptist Church.
Bill went to school and grew up in and around the Waldron-area. He was a butcher by trade. He worked 32 years in the same industry before retiring in 1998, to do the things he loved — spend time with family and friends. Bill had many hobbies that he enjoyed: dancing, hunting, fishing and gardening. Bill had a smile to light up any room but that smile was extra big when he was with his loved ones. Bill was a member of Waldron F&AM Lodge No. 132. He was a Master Mason for over 50 years. He held several positions and was very active.
Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory two daughters, Mica Grimmett and husband Richard and Tara Hunt, all of Benton; one sister, Judy Montgomery and husband Jerry of Greenwood; as well as three grandchildren, Kylie, Carson and Hunter; two great-grandchildren; and Bonnie's children, Rick, Cindy and Carol. Bill will be missed by all that knew him and the many whose lives he impacted including a very special friend and companion, Marilyn Nichols, and a host of extended family, neighbors, friends and fellow lodge brothers that he held dear to his heart.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Hunt; and parents, V.C. "Gube" and Ina Hunt.
Bill's life celebration will be 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron with the Rev. Pat Ray Biggs officiating. Interment with Mmasonic rites will follow at Pilot Prairie Cemetery, near Waldron. Arrangements are being entrusted to the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron.
Bill's pallbearers will be Johnny Murray, Gary Epperson, Mark Standridge, Eddie Atnip, Gary Nelson and Albert Rogers.
Honorary pallbearers are Joey, Topsy, Don, Stevie, Jerry and Bud.
Bill's visitation will be 3-4 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron, prior to the service.
You may leave words of remembrance for Bill's family by visiting www.heritagememorialfh.com.
Published in Times Record on May 4, 2019