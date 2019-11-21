Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Billy Kennedy Obituary
Billy Kennedy
Billy Joe Kennedy, 74, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service with military honors will be 11 a.m. Monday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Van; two daughters, Wanda. Vaughn and Sherry Kennedy; a son, John Kennedy; three sisters, four brothers; 10 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 23, 2019
