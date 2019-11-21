|
Billy Kennedy
Billy "B.J." Joe Kennedy, 74, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Fort Smith. B.J. was born June 17, 1945, in Van Buren to William D. and Mary (Poor) Kennedy Armstrong. He was the owner of various businesses in the area, a U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War, where he was a helicopter pilot, and a member and secretary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 208 in Fort Smith.
B.J. was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Van of the home; two daughters, Wanda L. Vaughn and her husband Lee and Sherry L. Kennedy, both of Fort Smith; a son, John L. Kennedy and his wife Ashley of Fort Smith; three sisters, Marie Kennedy Alyesworth, Linda Armstrong and Annette Polk; four brothers, Vernon Kennedy of Greenwood, Jerry Don Armstrong of Summerfield, Eugene Armstrong of Cameron and Wayne Armstrong of Poteau; 10 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Graveside funeral service with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Keith and Jett Kennedy and Jake and Stone Vaughn.
The family will visit with friends 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to , 12912 Tuscany St., Fort Smith, AR 72916.
