Billy Lackie

Billy George Lackie, 82, of Pocola died July 28, 2020.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Pocola.

He is survived by five children, Susan Robison and Brian, Anthony, Christopher and Jerome Lackie; four siblings; 16 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



