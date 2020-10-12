Billy May Jr.

Billy David May Jr., 51, of Sallisaw died Oct. 11, 2020, in Sallisaw.

Cremation services are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

He is survived by his wife, Keli; four daughters, April, Misty and Hollie Tomblinson and Tiera May; two sons, Austin Tomblinson and Brock Chavez; his mother and stepfather, Glenda and James Terry; two sisters, Pepper May and Michelle Hayward; and nine grandchildren.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



