Billy May Jr.
Billy May Jr.
Billy David May Jr., 51, of Sallisaw died Oct. 11, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Cremation services are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Keli; four daughters, April, Misty and Hollie Tomblinson and Tiera May; two sons, Austin Tomblinson and Brock Chavez; his mother and stepfather, Glenda and James Terry; two sisters, Pepper May and Michelle Hayward; and nine grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
