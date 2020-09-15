1/
Billy McClain
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Billy McClain
Billy Ray McClain, 87, of Heavener died Sept. 10, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Heavener Memorial Park.
He is survived by two daughters, Karen McClain and Gail Muse; a stepdaughter, Kristan Livingston; two stepsons, Ronny and Kerry Livingston; a sister, Christine Gregory; three brothers, Jerry and Ed McClain and Jack Paluse; a stepsister, Sammie Proctor; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
