Or Copy this URL to Share

Billy McClain

Billy Ray McClain, 87, of Heavener died Sept. 10, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Heavener Memorial Park.

He is survived by two daughters, Karen McClain and Gail Muse; a stepdaughter, Kristan Livingston; two stepsons, Ronny and Kerry Livingston; a sister, Christine Gregory; three brothers, Jerry and Ed McClain and Jack Paluse; a stepsister, Sammie Proctor; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store