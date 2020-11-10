1/1
Billy Mizell
Billy Mizell
Billy Wayne Mizell, 69, of Barling passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at a local nursing home. He was a truck driver for OK Foods in Fort Smith. He loved to fish and was of the Assembly of God faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Wayne Mizell; his mother, Audry (Hill) Marston; and a brother, Benny Mizell.
He is survived by three sons, Keith Mizell and wife Angelia of Van Buren and Chris and Phillip Mizell, both of Barling; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Goff and husband Nick of Van Buren, Meghan Ryer and husband Cody of northwest Arkansas, Wesley, Colby, Terran and Emily Mizell, all of Van Buren, and Aisleigh Mizell of Fort Smith; and three great-grandchildren, Rylan, Hayden and Grayson Goff, all of Van Buren.
Funeral service will be at noon Friday, Nov. 13, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Randy Oden, Shawn Eves, Bob Sander, Michael Griffith, Gabe Scriber and Jeremy Oliver.
Online tributes may be made at OckerFuneralHome.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
