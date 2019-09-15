|
|
Billy Moore
At 5:45 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2019, Billy Moore, 79, of Rogers passed on to heaven. He was born April 10, 1940, in Van Buren to Oscar and Ellen Finch Moore. He leaves behind a loving family that will truly miss him.
He is survived by the love of his life, his faithful and loyal wife of 60 years, Wanda Moore. He leaves two sons, retired Army Lt. Col. Lyndell Moore and his wife Julia and Dr. Kent Moore and his wife Lisa. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Dr. Devin Moore and wife Tania, Dr. Tracer Moore and wife Heather, Trinity Moore, Katelyn Moore and Natasha Moore. He is also survived by his twin brother, Bob Moore who resides in Fort Worth, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Moore; his mother, Ellen Finch Moore; and his sister, Betty Hayre.
Billy Moore was an incredible man that led his family with kindness, generosity and love. He was a true rags to riches story. Born in Van Buren, his early years were spent with minimal resources in a small home with an outdoor toilet, but his God-given drive for success and tireless work ethic led him to great things. He worked his way up in the newspaper industry and moved around to different locations with Donrey Media Group, culminating with him as president and general manager of the Rogers Daily News. In 1972, Mr. Sam Walton recruited and hired him to come to Bentonville and start a publishing company to take over the printing requirement of the growing Walmart Corporation. He also ran the weekly newspaper and in time converted it to a daily publication, the Benton County Daily Record. He led and expanded Benton County Publishing Co. and the Benton County Record newspaper for 20 years. He later started another company, Screen Print Specialists, and had numerous other business ownerships and ventures including Total Fitness and Airport Boulevard Mini Storage. This, along with investing in the burgeoning northwest Arkansas real estate market, let Billy accomplish more professionally than he ever dreamed. He always remembered what was truly important and never sacrificed his role as a great husband and father, and later as a gentle and sweet Papa. Billy also served in the Arkansas Air National Guard for six years and as president of the Bentonville Chamber of Commerce.
He raised his family with Christian principals of love, kindness, hard work, morality, compassion and respect for others. God and church were an integral part of his life and he credited all of his successes as being blessings from God. He will be missed by many friends, acquaintances and past business partners. The past few years, he finally met his biggest challenge in Alzheimer's disease. He fought hard, but now he passes on to the next chapter.
Please join us in a celebration of his life at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in the training center at Fellowship Bible Church in Rogers with Pastor Mickey Rapier officiating. Interment will follow at Rogers Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services in Rogers.
Words of comfort may be expressed at www.stockdale-moodyfs.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 16, 2019