Billy Murphy
Billy Marvin Murphy, 73, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at a local hospital. He was a supervisor for Champion Parts in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda (Frazier) Murphy; one son, Johnny Murphy; both parents, Elzie Lloyd and Ruby (Gillispie) Murphy; one sister, Edith; and one brother, Lloyd Lee.
He is survived by one daughter, Cindy Jones and husband Bubba of Van Buren; two sisters, Gladys Murphy of Branson, Mo., and Debbie Murphy of Fayetteville; one brother, Bobby Murphy and wife Barbara of Fort Smith; four grandchildren, Kim Wilson and husband Chris of Van Buren, Chrissy Hofer and partner Adam of Fort Smith and Samantha and Russell Hofer, both of Fort Smith; seven great-grandchildren, Reece, Reagan, Hunter, Logan, Ethan, Bailey and Emery; and several nieces and nephews.
Family-held memorial service will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Van Buren Women's Literary Club, 421 Webster St., Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 21, 2019