Or Copy this URL to Share

Billy Newton

Billy Ray Newton, 62, of Mulberry died Sept. 29, 2020, at his home.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.

He is survived by his wife, Marcia; three daughters, Autumn Collingsworth, Amy Rankins and Lisa Newton; and four sons, Charles and Nathan Rose and Christopher and Henry Newton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store