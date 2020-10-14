Billy Nichols

Billy Carl Nichols, 85, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Baptist Health due to complications from COVID-19. He was born Oct. 3, 1935, in a tin roof house along the Arkansas River in Plumerville to James Clark Nichols and Alma Louis Cates.

He joined the U.S. Navy in 1954, after a recruiter visited him while he was picking cotton in the Portland Bottoms. He told the recruiter that he wanted to serve on a battleship and see Hong Kong. Billy left the cotton field that day and enjoyed a wonderful 30-year career as a gunner's mate. He served on the U.S.S. Brister, U.S.S. Stormes, U.S.S. Hermitage and U.S.S. Piedmont. He was stationed at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida; Naval Radio Station in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Naval Magazine in Rita, Guam; Navy Recruit Training Command in Las Vegas; Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily, Italy; Naval Station Newport in Rhode Island; Naval Air Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba; and Naval Reserve Center Fort Smith. Billy never served on a battleship, nor did he see Hong Kong.

After his military service, Billy worked for the Arkansas Highway Department and retired in 2003.

While serving as a recruiter in Las Vegas, Billy met the love of his life, Joselyn Morris Hines, and they were married on Dec. 4, 1970, in Waukegan, Ill. They were married for 22 years, until her death on Oct. 21, 1992. He taught his sons how to fish, play baseball, repair bicycles, mow and drive. He provided an amazing childhood experience, raising his family in Sicily, Rhode Island, Cuba and Fort Smith. He always supported his family and provided advice and guidance in his well-loved, casual and confident manner.

Never one to be short of a story, many friends and family will fondly remember a "Billy story." Whether it was about a monkey in space, being clotheslined while chasing wild dogs, fires in the magazines or setting gun sites off by five degrees when servicing foreign military gun mounts, his stories were entertaining, hilarious, colorful and loved. He will be missed.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Opel Marie Nichols, Emma Jean Nichols and Harold Junior Nichols.

He is survived by two sons, James Carl Nichols of Syracuse, N.Y., and Drake Morris Nichols of Fort Smith, and their wives; as well as five grandchildren.

Graveside service with U.S. Navy honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Plumerville Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.

Viewing will be 10 a.m to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will be present from 5-7 p.m.



