Billy Nipper
Billy Dale Nipper, 78, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at his home. He was a fiber-optic cable installer for Slagles in San Antonio and a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen (Lynch) Nipper; three brothers; and two sisters.
He is survived by five sons, Andy Nipper and wife Rachel of Van Buren, Donald Williams and wife Kmel of San Antonio, Andrew Jackson of Abilene, Texas, and Timothy Jackson and Brian Jackson, both of San Antonio; a daughter, Cynthia Zumwalt; three sisters, Peggy Martin of Fort Smith, Linda Miley of Nashville, Tenn., and Carolyn Pauley of San Antonio; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Andy Nipper, Zachary Nipper, Logan Nipper, Keith Zimmerman, Chuck Martin, Corey Guadagno and Joe Martin.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 13, 2019