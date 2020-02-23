|
Billy Osborne
Billy Don Osborne, 80, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at a local hospital. He retired from Bekaert Corp. in Van Buren. He was a member of Catcher Free Will Baptist Church, the National Rifle Association, ARKLA Arkansas Oklahoma Amputee Group and the Amputee Coalition of America.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Sue (Stanford) Osborne.
He survived by two sons, Billy Aldon Osborne and Jeffrey Steward Osborne, both of Van Buren; and two grandchildren, Christopher and Sierra Osborne.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends and relatives from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 24, 2020