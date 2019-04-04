|
Billy Owens
Billy Jack Owens, 75, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at his home. He was a retired construction supervisor for OG&E for 28 years, a member of Remy Masonic Lodge No. 487 in Mulberry and of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Kate (Sangster) Owens; and two sisters, Mildred Loyd and Wanda Thomas.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by one sister, Ollie Mae Farrar of Van Buren; three nieces, Linda Huff of Van Buren, Debbie Bridges of Fort Smith and Paula Davis of Witcherville; and one nephew, Randy Loyd of Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Derek Davis, Mike Przybysz, Bryan Huff, Alan Kaylor, Johnny Jack and Nick Niemann.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Remy Masonic Lodge No. 487, Jim Davis and Nolan Faubus.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 5, 2019