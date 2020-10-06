1/2
Billy Pope
Billy Pope
We lost our sweet daddy, Billy Feja Pope, the morning of Oct. 4, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He died a peaceful death with his daughters holding his hands and hearing the loving words of his four children. He always said his favorite word in the world was "Daddy" and he was the best. We will miss our birthday calls with him reminiscing about the day we were born.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and a proud American. He retired from Sun Oil Co. after 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Margaret Mailer; his parents, Helen Feja Brown and Clyde D. Pope; and a sister, Jacquelyn Gaylor.
He is survived by four children, Peggy Stevenson (James) of Little Rock, Melissa Baldwin (Larry) of Jonesboro, Cindy Johnston (Mark) of Tulsa and Bill Pope Jr. (Jennifer) of Fort Smith; three sisters, Sondra Lowrance, Charlotte King and Doreen McCormick; two brothers, Michael Brown and Clyde Pope Jr.; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Much thanks to his caregivers, especially Danna Putnam-Murphy and the third floor staff at Mercy Hospital. A special thanks to Dr. Tony Flippin and his staff, who gave our dad such excellent care. His visits there were his "happy hour."
Private family service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
We love you Daddy. We will miss you until we meet again at the pearly gates.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
