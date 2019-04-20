|
|
Billy Reynolds
Billy Karl Reynolds Sr., 62, of Fort Smith passed from this life April 13, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 18, 1956, in Fort Smith to the late Kenneth and Betty Brown Reynolds. Billy had worked as a forklift operator for Whirlpool Corp. and was a veteran of the U.S. Army and Army National Guard. Billy had a kind heart, never speaking a harsh word about anyone and was generous, almost to a fault. Billy had a free spirit, which is normal for the typical hippy. Heaven gained a good angel when Billy arrived.
Billy was preceded in death by his son, Billy Reynolds Jr.; his brother, Wayne Reynolds; and his sister, Karen Tomlinson.
He is survived by his sisters, Donita Hattabaugh and her husband Danny and Kay Davis; his brother, Dennis Reynolds; a daughter-in-law, Jessica Reynolds; a sister-in-law, Linda Reynolds; as well as six grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service with Army honors will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
The family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 21, 2019