Billy Rice
Billy "Bud" Rice, age 88, of Stanford, Ky., joined many other faithful saints in paradise that had gone on before him on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Born Tuesday, April 21, 1931, in Lincoln County, Ky., he was the son of the late Victor and Mary Buchanan Rice. His loving wife was the late Lillian Faye Shipp Rice, who he married Sept. 1, 1949, and preceded him in death Jan. 12, 1997. Billy was a U.S. Air Force veteran and previously worked at Whirlpool/Matsushita in Danville, Ky. Billy was a member of Fort Logan Church of Christ and enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing in his spare time.
Billy leaves behind two sons, Patrick Rice (Marilyn) of Stanford and Tony Rice (Brenda) of Fort Smith; one son-in-law, Ken Sterns of Waynesburg, Ky.; nine grandchildren, Kim Harris of Versailles, Ky., Renee Wilson (Darren) of Eubank, Ky., Lori Middleton (Keith) of Somerset, Ky., Kevin Rice of Greenwood, Melissa Gosser (Brian) of Charleston, S.C., Chris Coffman (Christie) of Lexington, Ky., Kenny Sterns, Jr. (Amy) of Somerset, Amy Hazlett (Harry) of Danville and Brian Rice (Maggie) of Fort Smith; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one great-great-grandchild due Oct. 2019.
In addition to his wife and parents, Billy was preceded in death by one daughter, Shirley Gail Sterns; and one sister, Ila Johnson.
Funeral service will be held at 11: a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Fox and Friend Funeral Home with Brother Wayne T. Galloway officiating the service. Burial with full military honors performed by the Caswell-Saufley Post No. 18 of the American Legion, will follow at Buffalo Springs Cemetery.
Kevin Rice, Brian Rice, Zachary Rice, Ian Blevins, Harry Hazlett, Mac Hazlett and Chris Coffman will serve as active pallbearers.
Phil Cloyd and members of Fort Logan Church of Christ will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions suggested to -Lincoln County c/o Justin Poynter, P.O. Box 366, Stanford, KY 40484; or Heritage Hospice, P.O. Box 1213, Danville, KY 40423.
Fox and Friend Funeral Home in Stanford is entrusted with Billy's arrangements.
Published in Times Record on June 6, 2019