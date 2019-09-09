Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Rice Sr.


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Rice Sr. Obituary
Billy Rice Sr.
Billy Rice Sr., 67, of Alma passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Van Buren. He was born Feb. 9, 1952, in Bradford to the late Robert and Zula Rice. He had worked for Time Striping in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert W. Rice and Sim Rice.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Rice of the home; four daughters, Vanessa Taylor and husband Donald of Alma, Rhonda Hightower and husband Billy of Rudy, Sharon Huff and husband Bubba of Alma and Janice Whitaker of Alma; three sons, Billy Rice Jr. and wife Amber of Alma, Robert Turney and wife Lita of Houston and Sammy Turney and wife Ava of Alma; two sisters, Mary Smith of Heber Springs and Ruby Cordova of Alma; 18 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Rick Hamilton, Timmy Williams, Tommy Williams, Jimmy Williams, Heath Nelson and Charlie Hatman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Hightower and Bubba Huff.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now