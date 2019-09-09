|
|
Billy Rice Sr.
Billy Rice Sr., 67, of Alma passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Van Buren. He was born Feb. 9, 1952, in Bradford to the late Robert and Zula Rice. He had worked for Time Striping in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert W. Rice and Sim Rice.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Rice of the home; four daughters, Vanessa Taylor and husband Donald of Alma, Rhonda Hightower and husband Billy of Rudy, Sharon Huff and husband Bubba of Alma and Janice Whitaker of Alma; three sons, Billy Rice Jr. and wife Amber of Alma, Robert Turney and wife Lita of Houston and Sammy Turney and wife Ava of Alma; two sisters, Mary Smith of Heber Springs and Ruby Cordova of Alma; 18 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Rick Hamilton, Timmy Williams, Tommy Williams, Jimmy Williams, Heath Nelson and Charlie Hatman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Hightower and Bubba Huff.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 10, 2019