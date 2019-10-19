|
Billy Sevenstar
Billy Junior Sevenstar, 80, of Muldrow died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Fellowship Baptist Church in Nicut with burial at Belfonte Cemetery in Muldrow under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by three daughters, Margaret Bird and Jackie and Lisa Sevenstar; two sons, Junior and Bobby Sevenstar; three sisters, Anna Vann, Margie Eagle and Irene Starr; two brothers, Martin and Donald Sevenstar;10 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 20, 2019