|
|
|
Billy Smith
Billy Ray Smith, 48, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Fort Smith.
Family-held memorial will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Courage to Change Church. Cremation was under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah; six sons, Destin, Steven, Donovan, Brandon, Robert and Zachary; his mother, Mary Hembree; his father, Phillip Smith; a sister, Kimberly Davis; two brothers, Shawn Morris and Brian Phelps; and nine grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on June 5, 2019
Read More