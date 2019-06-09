|
Billy Smith
Billy Gene Smith, who resided in Paris, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at his home. He was born July 23, 1940, in Belleville to the late Floyd Smith and Ruby (Brock) Smith. He was 78 years old. Billy was a retired factory sewing machine mechanic. He worked several years at Lady Fair Mills Factory, near Ratcliff, and the Pants Factory in Paris. He was of the Assembly of God faith.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two grandsons, Brandon and Zachary Walker.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church in Paris with the Rev. Kenny Maness officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
The family will visit with friends an hour prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m., at First Assembly of God in Paris.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Brenda (Lampkin) Smith; his children, Joel Smith and wife Brenda, Kay Reed and husband Gary, Ginger Walker and husband Randy and Mike Smith and wife Sharon, all of Paris; three sisters, Georgia Smith and husband Ray, Betty Lipe and husband Buddy and Linda Boren; two brothers, Bob Smith and Charlie Smith; his seven grandchildren, Reagan Smith of Russellville, Mikkie Smith and wife Lacey, Jordan Hixson and husband Nick, Nathan Walker and wife Sarah, Austin Walker and wife Amy, Josh Smith and wife Mary and Sheena Titsworth and husband Adam, all of Paris; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Josh Smith, Nathan Walker, Austin Walker, Mikkie Smith, Nick Hixson and Adam Titsworth.
Published in Times Record on June 10, 2019