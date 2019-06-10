Home

Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
2200 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2004
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Assembly of God Church
Paris, AR
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
First Assembly of God Church
Paris, AR
Billy Smith Obituary
Billy Smith
Billy Gene Smith, 78, of Paris Friday died June 7, 2019.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at First Assembly of God Church in Paris with burial at Oakwood Cemetery under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; children, Kay Reed, Ginger Walker and Joel and Mike Smith; five siblings; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Published in Times Record on June 11, 2019
