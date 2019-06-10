|
Billy Smith
Billy Gene Smith, 78, of Paris Friday died June 7, 2019.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at First Assembly of God Church in Paris with burial at Oakwood Cemetery under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; children, Kay Reed, Ginger Walker and Joel and Mike Smith; five siblings; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Published in Times Record on June 11, 2019
