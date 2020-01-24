Home

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
1007 Fifth Terrace
Barling, AR
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Van Buren, AR
View Map
Billy Smith Jr. Obituary
Billy Smith Jr. Obituary
Billy Smith Jr.
Billy Davis Smith Jr., 64, of Barling passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at a local hospital. He retired from Sutherlands as a manager in Fort Smith and also volunteered with Boy Scout Troop 2316 in Fort Smith. He loved gardening and being with his family. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Smith Sr. and Velma (Pulliam) Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Karen of the home; two daughters, Jennifer Smith of Irmo, S.C., and Jamie Williams of Alma; two sons, Andrew and Evan Smith, both of the home; a sister, Linda Smith of Coolidge, Texas; a brother, Ronny Smith of Coolidge; five grandchildren, Abbigal, Maddison and Jayden Clem and Isaac and Zoe Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
Family-held memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in Van Buren officiated by Dr. Paul Fulks.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Farmers Bank — Barling Community Center, 227 Fort St., Barling.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BSA Troop 2316, 116 N. 12th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 26, 2020
