Billy Vann
Billy Ray Vann, 74, of Alma died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Alma with burial at Shady Grove Cemetery in Roland, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by his companion, Patricia Smith; three stepchildren,Shirl Smith of Omaha, Neb., Victor Pierce of Conway and Charles Smith Jr. of Fort Smith; and a sister, Mary Ann Benton of Denton, Texas.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 18, 2020