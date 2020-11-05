Billy Willard
Billy Gene Willard stepped into eternity with Jesus on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. He was born Monday, Oct. 7, 1929, near Leflore, to Benjamin Wesley Willard and Johnnie Margaret Brooks.
Billy completed his GED, served in the U.S. Air Force and then went to college on a GI Bill, earning his masters degree. He married Dora in 1955 and they celebrated 64 years together before her death in November of 2019.
He is survived by a daughter, Holli and husband Leslie White; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at First Baptist Church in Red Oak. Graveside service will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Youth Group, 301 N. Main St., Red Oak, OK 74563; or The Special Olympics
of Poteau at Arvest Bank, under the account "Team Poteau."