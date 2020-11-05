1/1
Billy Willard
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Willard
Billy Gene Willard stepped into eternity with Jesus on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. He was born Monday, Oct. 7, 1929, near Leflore, to Benjamin Wesley Willard and Johnnie Margaret Brooks.
Billy completed his GED, served in the U.S. Air Force and then went to college on a GI Bill, earning his masters degree. He married Dora in 1955 and they celebrated 64 years together before her death in November of 2019.
He is survived by a daughter, Holli and husband Leslie White; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at First Baptist Church in Red Oak. Graveside service will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Youth Group, 301 N. Main St., Red Oak, OK 74563; or The Special Olympics of Poteau at Arvest Bank, under the account "Team Poteau."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Evans & Miller Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved