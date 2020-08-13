Billy Womack
Billy Joe Womack of Fort Smith entered into rest Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. He was born April 17, 1932, near Heavener. Bill was self-employed, owning and operating various businesses during his working career including Womack's Trucking, Iron Horse Truck Stop and Jenny Lind Tire, as well as other enterprises. He was also a deputy sheriff and a Mason.
He and his wife Patsy touched many lives over the years and gave their love, home, food and support to those in need without hesitation. They also sponsored two refuges, Paul and Mack from Vietnam.
"Pops," "Hairpin" and "The One Arm Bandit" were all nicknames his family and friends called him. Pops loved traveling the country but his favorite destination was the Arizona desert. He could make anyone laugh with the colorful jokes he loved to share and never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by four children, David, Randy, Donna and Jackie Womack; his parents, Ernest and Johnnie Womack of Nashoba, Okla.; six brothers, John Ed, Connie, Larry, Roy, Doyle and Mike Womack; and a sister, Ramona Garrett.
Bill is survived by his wife of 71 years, Patsy Ruth Womack; five children and their spouses, Danny and Kelly Womack of Arkoma, Doug Womack of Poteau, Steve and Linda Ritter of Greenwood, Billy and Georgia Ritter of Rogers and Ken and Deborah Mitchael of Ozark; four brothers, Gean, Paul, Jerry and Ronnie Womack; a sister, Betty Obojkovits; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Assembly of God Church, 1700 Jackson St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
No services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.