Billye Warren
Billye Catherine (Goble) Warren of Edmond, Okla., was born March 27, 1927, in Poteau to William and Virginia (Harrison) Goble. She passed away Dec. 5, 2019 in Oklahoma City at the age of 92. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Oklahoma City. She was involved with many bridge clubs, book clubs and bible study groups.
Billye was preceded in death by her first husband, Ray William Warren; her second husband, Terry Sears Leard; her parents, William and Virginia Goble; three sisters, Juanita Swafford, Doris Traw and Marie Gaither; and a brother, Clem Goble.
She is survived by a son, Randy Warren and wife Sherri of Edmond; a daughter, Amy Warren Fell and husband Steve of Edmond; six grandchildren; Ryan Gray of Edmond, Katie Mangus of Oklahoma City, Kelsie Curtis of Oklahoma City, Collin Gray of Yukon, Okla, Evan Gray of Oklahoma City and Lindsie Padden of Huntsville, Ala.; four great-grandchildren, Everett Mangus, Lincoln Gray, Julian Gray and Finley Curtis; and numerous other relatives and loved ones.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Spiro City Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 7, 2019