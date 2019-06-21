|
|
Blake Perlingiere
Blake Perlingiere, 65, of Van Buren passed away June 17, 2019. He was born Feb. 7, 1954, in Bakersfield, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucien Perlingiere and W. Jean (Perlingiere) Crocker; and maternal grandparents, Roy and Mae Spoon of Fort Smith.
He seriously knew everything you ever would want to know about hunting, fishing and cars. Blake enjoyed driving his 18-wheeler across the country with a special love for the west coast. He was crazy about his great niece, Blaykleigh Eubanks, and was affectionately known by his nieces and nephews as Poe and Uncle Bubba. Blake had an incredible memory of his life and his family's lives. He would tell his stories to family and friends. Those stories will live on forever.
He is survived by two sisters, Tina Perlingiere Pinter (Tim) of Little Rock and Debra Perlingiere Presson of Fort Smith; three brothers, Alan Perlingiere (Cathy) of Tulsa, James Perlingiere (Julie) of Owassa, Okla., and Tom Perlingiere (Lucia) of Sao Paulo, Brazil; nine nieces and nephews, Zackary Eubanks of Fort Smith, Rachel Pinter of Little Rock, Robert Pinter of Little Rock, Jamie Perlingiere of Owassa, Angela Bice of Hollywood, Calif., Dani Brown of Edmond, Okla., and Christian, Julianna and Alex Perlingiere, all of Brazil.
If you're ever fishing at Lee's Creek or the White River, look up and you just might see Blake.
Graveside memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
