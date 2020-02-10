|
Blanca Bermudez
Blanca Elizabeth Bermudez, 45, of Fort Smith died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery.
She is survived by three daughters, Rosa Bermudez of Houston, Brenda Bermudez of Ilobasco, El Salvador, and Francisca Nayeli Flores of Fort Smith; two sons, Marcos Flores of Ilobasco and Dimas Bermudez of Fort Smith; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 12, 2020