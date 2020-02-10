Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Resources
More Obituaries for Blanca Bermudez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanca Bermudez

Send Flowers
Blanca Bermudez Obituary
Blanca Bermudez
Blanca Elizabeth Bermudez, 45, of Fort Smith died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery.
She is survived by three daughters, Rosa Bermudez of Houston, Brenda Bermudez of Ilobasco, El Salvador, and Francisca Nayeli Flores of Fort Smith; two sons, Marcos Flores of Ilobasco and Dimas Bermudez of Fort Smith; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blanca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -