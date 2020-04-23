|
Blas Calderon
Blas Calderon, 76, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born July 8, 1943, in El Salvador to the late Trinidad and Dominga Calderon. He retired from OK Foods.
He is survived by six daughters, Dora A. Calderon, Mileydi Calderon, Gilma Calderon Cajas, Elsy Calderon Cajas, Daysi N. Calderon and Marta A. Calderon; three sons, Alfonso Calderon, Wilfredo Calderon and Carlos Vazquez; six sisters, Catarina Calderon, Maribel Garcia, Elsa Monterroza, Odilia Martinez, Vilma E. Galdamez and Lucila Calderon; a brother, Fredis Calderon; 22 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Private burial will be held at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 24 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 24, 2020