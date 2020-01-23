|
Bluford Turner
Bluford Matthew Turner, 38, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at his home. He was a machine operator at Pepper Source in Van Buren and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda of Paris; two daughters, Danyelle Turner of Paris and Raelynn Turner of Van Buren; two sons, Craig Turner of Paris and Sean Anderson of Clarksville; four brothers, Daniel, David, Thomas and Timothy Turner, all of Texas; a grandson, Ethan Anderson of Clarksville; and his father, Bluford Wayne Turner of Amarillo, Texas.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with Pastor Mark Griffith officiating, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 24, 2020