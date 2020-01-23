Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Bluford Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bluford Turner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bluford Turner Obituary
Bluford Turner
Bluford Matthew Turner, 38, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at his home. He was a machine operator at Pepper Source in Van Buren and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda of Paris; two daughters, Danyelle Turner of Paris and Raelynn Turner of Van Buren; two sons, Craig Turner of Paris and Sean Anderson of Clarksville; four brothers, Daniel, David, Thomas and Timothy Turner, all of Texas; a grandson, Ethan Anderson of Clarksville; his father, Bluford Wayne Turner of Amarillo, Texas; and his mother, Connie Gibbs Turner of Mathis, Texas.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with Pastor Mark Griffith officiating, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bluford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -