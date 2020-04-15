|
|
Bob Borin
Bob Borin, 85, of Arkoma passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. He was born Aug. 25, 1934, in Sallisaw to Bill H. Borin and Lois Shelton Borin. Bob retired from Arkoma Public Schools and the Arkoma Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Arkoma, where he loved to fellowship in music. Bob enjoyed woodworking, gardening, camping and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gene and Darrell Borin.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Betty of Arkoma; two daughters, Barbara Reid of Arkoma and Beverly Medley and husband Charlie of Atoka, Okla.; three grandchildren, Amanda Myrick and husband Jeff of Lindsay, Texas, Greg Reid of Sand Springs, Okla., and Chris Case and wife Rosa of Gainesville, Texas; five great-grandchildren, Cameron Rains, Gracie Myrick, Christian and Caden Case and Southall Myrick; a great-great-grandson, Gabriel Rains; two brothers, Neil Borin and Mike Copeland; a sister, Connie Dodd; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Bob will be laid to rest Saturday at a private graveside service. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 17 at Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 17, 2020