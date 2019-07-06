|
|
Bob Caldwell
Bob Caldwell passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019. He was born May 22, 1938, in Chaffee. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters Ola Mae Presscott and Marie Caldwell.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; a son, Allen Ray Caldwell of Cedarville; two daughters ,Theresa Connelly and husband Vincent of Cedarville and Dianna Dooly and husband Brad of Lavaca; a brother, Herman Caldwell and wife Charlotte of Fort Smith; three sisters, Kay Neal and husband Lesley of Cedarville, Lavona Coombes of Charleston and Betty Sue Stout of Texas; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Lavaca.
Viewing and visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Cherry, Forrest Connelly, Matthew Caldwell, Josh Caldwell, Robert Neal and Anthony Carson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cedarville Senior Citizen Center.
Arrangements were made under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on July 7, 2019