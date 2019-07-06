Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
Highway 96 & Hwy 255
Lavaca, AR 72941
(479) 674-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Caldwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Caldwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bob Caldwell Obituary
Bob Caldwell
Bob Caldwell passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019. He was born May 22, 1938, in Chaffee. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters Ola Mae Presscott and Marie Caldwell.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; a son, Allen Ray Caldwell of Cedarville; two daughters ,Theresa Connelly and husband Vincent of Cedarville and Dianna Dooly and husband Brad of Lavaca; a brother, Herman Caldwell and wife Charlotte of Fort Smith; three sisters, Kay Neal and husband Lesley of Cedarville, Lavona Coombes of Charleston and Betty Sue Stout of Texas; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Lavaca.
Viewing and visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Cherry, Forrest Connelly, Matthew Caldwell, Josh Caldwell, Robert Neal and Anthony Carson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cedarville Senior Citizen Center.
Arrangements were made under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now