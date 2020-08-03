Bob Daley
Bob Daley, veteran, family man, foodie, accomplished traveler and hopeless romantic, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 31, 2020, due to cardiac arrest while being treated for multiple pulmonary embolisms. Bob was born Nov. 3, 1945, to Charles (Budd) and Janet Daley in Chicago.
Bob served three years of active duty for the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. Despite his loyal and enduring service to his country, he relentlessly grappled with the after effects of war. He silently struggled in ways that many of us can only imagine. His gravitation toward the beauty and joys of life was a testament to his ability to overcome great conflict and seek healing through active and purposeful living. Upon returning from the war, he graduated with honors from Michigan State University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and Labor and Industrial Relations.
Bob was a loving husband, father, son and grandpa. He loved his family dearly and was admired by his sons and four grandkids. He often commented how beautiful his granddaughters, Angelina and River, are. He called his youngest grandson, Jude, "Spike" due to his rockstar spiky hair at birth. Tristan was his little three-year-old buddy, Bob's little shadow. He loved, admired and deeply respected his sons, Jason and Ted. He said often with a twinkle in his eye how incredibly proud he was of both of his boys.
Bob owned numerous, worn-out, food-stained cookbooks packed with newspaper clippings of all his favorite recipes and ones he wanted to try. His love and appreciation for comfort food was legendary. Whether you were in the mood for a really great spaghetti dinner or a cozy bowl of shrimp étouffée, Bob knew exactly which book to grab and flipped right to the recipe he knew would not disappoint. He had his staples like gochujang Korean barbeque chicken wings and filet mignon topped with tawny port and cherry glaze, and he gained immense satisfaction out of trying new recipes as well. If you were planning a trip, he'd tell you exactly where to stop for a bite to eat and what to order. As a point of pride, he purported to remember every meal he had eaten in his nearly 75 years of life.
For work, Bob traveled often. He drove hundreds of thousands of miles in a matter of 10 or 15 years. He was always sure to seek out the best steak in town paired with a tall beer. He knew all the back roads and shortcuts and would verbally walk us through how to get from here to there for an upcoming road trip. He never did learn to use GPS. He insisted on keeping it old school.
Bob was a hopeless romantic. Whether it was a song, movie, television show, things of or in nature or a beautiful woman, he always had some form of beauty on his mind. Most notably, he talked often about all the different scenery from a recent family trip to Michigan: The lakes, the sand dunes, the sunsets. He reminisced about that week often. He also loved the movie "A Star is Born" — specifically the passionate performance of "Shallow" at the Oscars. He must have talked about that for a full year. He had lighthearted crushes on many captivating actresses and could recount their film history with zeal. Bob always did have an eye for exquisite and enchanting beauty.
He is survived by his mother, Janet, age 96, of Alma, Mich.; his wife of 50 years, Rebecca (Fleming) Daley; two sons, daughters-in-law and four grandchildren, Jason and MaeLeigh Daley and their two children River and Jude and Ted and Stephanie Daley and their two children Angelina and Tristan, all of Fort Smith.
Due to the pandemic upon us and the heightened risk of spread, we are postponing a memorial service for this cherished man until safety merits. We know Bob would want us to wait until we can all gather safely somewhere beautiful.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Vietnam Veterans of America online at vva.org/donate
to support service members who incurred a physical or mental injury, illness or wound while serving in the military. Vietnam Veterans of America promotes and supports the full spectrum of issues important to Vietnam veterans.
Finally, the family asks that in honor of Bob, take a moment to pause each day and reflect on the beauty of the world. We know it can be hard in times like we are facing today, but Bob knew how important it was to be thankful for what we have and to find beauty in the moment. He knew how to let go of negative feelings and to love everyone around him regardless of their differences. Find beauty in the world ... for Bob.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
