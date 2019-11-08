Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
Bob Davis Obituary
Bob Davis
Bob Ed Davis, 68, of Pocola passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at his home. He retired from Van Buren School District in 2010 after 36 years of teaching at Van Buren Junior High/ Butterfield Junior High. He was also assistant coach to Van Buren High School's baseball coach Butch Mitchell from 1984-94.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claud and Vilene (Martin) Davis; and a brother, Nelson Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie (Estelle) Davis of the home; a sister, Carol Ann Ford and husband Lance of Heavener; a brother, Gary Davis and wife Sharon of North Little Rock; a sister-in-law, Judy Bowen of Van Buren; four nieces, Dibi and husband Tim, Cortney and husband Ken, Ashley and husband Joe and Julianne; four nephews, Douglas and wife Candice, Adam, Barrett and wife Janell and Nicholas; many great-nieces and -nephews; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Pocola, with burial at Macedonia Cemetery in Pocola, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Barrett Davis, Nicholas Ford, Douglas Bowen, Ken Schwalbe, Ashley Lee and Todd Marshell.
Honorary pallbearers are Butch Mitchell, Eddie Coleman, Lee Beutelschies, Ronnie Watson, Tony Newman, Adam Davis and his former co-workers at Butterfield Junior High School.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 10, 2019
