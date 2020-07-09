Bob Hatfield
Joseph "Bob" Robert Hatfield, 86, unexpectedly crossed over on March 24, 2020, at Mercy Hospital. He was born Jan. 10, 1934, in Fort Smith to James Monroe and Nora Belle (Riley) Hatfield. Bob graduated from Fort Smith High School in 1952 and joined the U.S. Navy. He was stationed in San Diego.
Bob and Helen Joyce Vincent were married Jan. 1, 1955, and were blessed with six children. He spent 10 years on the San Diego Fire Department before returning to Fort Smith, where Bob joined the Fort Smith Police Department. He was a detective the last 14 years before being medically retired in 1984. Then, he and Helen moved to Arizona. After Helen's death in 2003, Bob returned to Holiday Palms RV Park in Quartzsite, Ariz. Bob and Marcie Ellis were united in marriage at Holiday Palms RV Park on March 12, 2007.
Bob was an active member of American Legion Post 31, Crimestoppers, Q&A and the retired policemen Thursday lunch bunch.
His wife Marcie survives him as do his daughters, Linda Valenzuela, Valerie Sanford (Kevin), Sandy Spoon (Rob) and Barbara Hatfield; and his older sister, Norean Hardin. He also leaves six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as Marcie's four sons and their families.
His daughter and son, Eleanor and Joe Jr.; a sister, Ora Lee Spencer; and two brothers, Ancel and James preceded him in death.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
To send an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
